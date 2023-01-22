Advisor OS LLC Has $16.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.46. 2,565,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

