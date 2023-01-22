Advisor OS LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.39. 56,496,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,507,448. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

