aelf (ELF) One Day Volume Hits $5.82 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, aelf has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $98.66 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005746 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001954 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,934,525 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

