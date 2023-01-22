Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.95.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.