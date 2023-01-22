Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,661 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 423,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $75,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 98,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 6,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $224.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

