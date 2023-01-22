Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

