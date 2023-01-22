Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VOO opened at $363.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

