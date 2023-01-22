Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $125.40 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.01357943 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006654 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015258 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00030212 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.01726210 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Alpha Finance Lab Profile
Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
