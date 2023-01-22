Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $125.40 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.01357943 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006654 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00030212 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.01726210 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

