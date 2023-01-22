Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 48,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.02. 63,191,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,549,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.