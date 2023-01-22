AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.39. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $249.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day moving average of $188.65.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

