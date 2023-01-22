Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Amedisys Stock Up 1.7 %

AMED opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

