American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.