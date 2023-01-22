AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

