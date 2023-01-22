Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 17,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $117,090.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 823,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,965.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,768 shares of company stock worth $2,447,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock remained flat at $13.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 123.94% and a negative net margin of 81.65%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

