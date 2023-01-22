Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP opened at $0.86 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

