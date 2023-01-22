Analyzing Smart Powerr (CREG) and Its Rivals

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Smart Powerr to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Powerr and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Powerr N/A -$12.23 million -0.88 Smart Powerr Competitors $3.88 billion $397.19 million -29,993.56

Smart Powerr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr. Smart Powerr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Powerr Competitors 728 4579 9875 248 2.62

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smart Powerr and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Smart Powerr’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Powerr has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Powerr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.12% Smart Powerr Competitors -40.60% -9,157.69% -4.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Smart Powerr has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China. The company was founded by Guo Hua Ku on May 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.