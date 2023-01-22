Analyzing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and Alkami Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Alkami Technology $152.16 million 9.17 -$46.82 million ($0.74) -20.61

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkami Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.5% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Alkami Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UMeWorld and Alkami Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A Alkami Technology -35.07% -18.09% -13.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UMeWorld and Alkami Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Alkami Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Alkami Technology has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Volatility and Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its share price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkami Technology has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company's platform provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments, and productivity tools that enhance the performance of educators and students. Its products also enable educators to track student performance in real-time to address individual student learning gaps while allowing administrators to monitor student progress and measure teacher effectiveness. It serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online and mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

