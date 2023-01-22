Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 11,141 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after buying an additional 2,641,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. 14,237,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,616,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

