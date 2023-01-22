Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 28,512 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,216,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

