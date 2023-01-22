Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.57.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AND stock opened at C$47.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 9.13%.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$994,153.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
