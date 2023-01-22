Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.73.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Apple stock opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.14. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

