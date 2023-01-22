ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

ARC Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

AETUF opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.85%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

