Ark (ARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.35 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $54.63 million and $9.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004917 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004007 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,572,652 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

