ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASMIY. Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASM International from €379.00 ($411.96) to €368.00 ($400.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASM International from €340.00 ($369.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.17.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $330.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.37. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $381.00.

About ASM International

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.