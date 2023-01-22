Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.83.

AZPN stock opened at $196.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.45.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

