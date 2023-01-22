Astar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.86 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $78.86 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astar has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00416592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.88 or 0.29241713 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00649081 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

