AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to £126

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from £118 ($143.99) to £126 ($153.75) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.81) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £116.25 ($141.85).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £112 ($136.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of £112.73 and a 200-day moving average of £107.86. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.23) and a 1-year high of £118.86 ($145.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. The company has a market cap of £173.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10,666.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.