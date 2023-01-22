AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Increased to GBX 126 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £118 ($143.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a c rating to an a rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

