Balancer Price Reaches $6.97 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.97 or 0.00030656 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $327.22 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003067 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,879,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,916,804 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.