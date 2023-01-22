Benchmark Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $125.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.17.

TTWO opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,703,000 after buying an additional 283,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,314,000 after purchasing an additional 223,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

