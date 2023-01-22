BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGC Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BGC Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

BGCP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $416.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading

