Biconomy Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.66 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $152.88 million and $3.66 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00414726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.46 or 0.29110686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00697889 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,984,219 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

