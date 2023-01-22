Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $43.81 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00211558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.