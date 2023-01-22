BitDAO (BIT) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $27.51 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00419589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.54 or 0.29452066 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00644078 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

