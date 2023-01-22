BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BL. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

BL stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $93.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

