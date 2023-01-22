BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 467,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $272.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 28.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a traded fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, health services, retail trade, finance and transportation.

