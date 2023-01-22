BlueArk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $809,701.99 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $44.41 million and $809,701.99 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,527.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00572517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00195901 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00058881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.0013875 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $793,214.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

