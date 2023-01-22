Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 128,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 129.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,053. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

