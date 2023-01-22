BNB (BNB) Price Tops $300.29

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $300.29 or 0.01338629 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $47.42 billion and $578.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,331 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

