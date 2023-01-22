BNB (BNB) Price Tops $300.29

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, BNB has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $300.29 or 0.01338629 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $47.42 billion and $578.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,331 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,903,443.48464707 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 302.14117239 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $647,348,392.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
