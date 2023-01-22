BNB Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $300.29 or 0.01338629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.42 billion and approximately $578.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,331 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,903,443.48464707 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 302.14117239 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1169 active market(s) with $647,348,392.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.