BNB Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $300.29 or 0.01338629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $47.42 billion and approximately $578.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,903,331 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en."

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

