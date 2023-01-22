Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

