Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.40.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.59. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

