Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$62.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.59. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.