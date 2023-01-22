Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 809,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 119,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $825.96 million, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $130,923,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $61,932,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,477,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

