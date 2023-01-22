Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) PT at $29.00

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

NYSE ZWS opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -189.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

