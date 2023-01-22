byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BYNO remained flat at $10.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. byNordic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 786,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in byNordic Acquisition by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.