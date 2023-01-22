Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz

In other Cadiz news, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 84,905 shares of company stock worth $192,116.

Cadiz Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

Cadiz Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

