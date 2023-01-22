Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.78.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

