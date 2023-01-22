Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.6% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after acquiring an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $341.84 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.81. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.83.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

