Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 718,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 7,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $93,526 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 750,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.89 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 27.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

