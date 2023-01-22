Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,500 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 276,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.72. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 281.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

